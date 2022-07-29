  • Rory Sabbatini shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rory Sabbatini makes a 162-yard ace on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory Sabbatini makes a hole-in-one on No. 15 at Rocket Mortgage

