Rory Sabbatini shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Sabbatini's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Sabbatini hit his 72 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.