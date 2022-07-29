Roger Sloan putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Roger Sloan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Roger Sloan's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Sloan's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Sloan had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Sloan's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Sloan hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.