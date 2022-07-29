Robert Streb shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streb had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

Streb tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to even-par for the round.