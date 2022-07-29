Robert Garrigus finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Robert Garrigus hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Garrigus had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Garrigus at 3 under for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Garrigus hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garrigus at 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Garrigus had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Garrigus's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.