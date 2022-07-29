Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Fowler hit his 79 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler tee shot went 131 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to even-par for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

Fowler tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Fowler got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Fowler's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Fowler's 94 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.