Richy Werenski putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the par-5 fourth, Richy Werenski chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Richy Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Werenski hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 6 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 6 under for the round.