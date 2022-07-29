Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Malnati's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Malnati's tee shot went 302 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.