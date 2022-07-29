Paul Barjon shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Paul Barjon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 148th at 7 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Barjon's tee shot went 242 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Barjon's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 5 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Barjon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.