  • Patton Kizzire putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire's spinning tee shot leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.