Patton Kizzire putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Patton Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Patton Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.