Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Rodgers's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.