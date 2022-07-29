-
-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay's tight approach leads to birdie on No. 18 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cantlay had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
Cantlay missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Cantlay's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Cantlay's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.
-
-