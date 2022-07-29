Patrick Cantlay shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cantlay had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

Cantlay missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cantlay's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Cantlay's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.