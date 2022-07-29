  • Nick Watney shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney sinks a 55-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.