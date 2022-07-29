Nick Watney shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nick Watney hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Watney's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at even for the round.