Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.