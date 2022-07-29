Nick Hardy shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Hardy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Hardy got a double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hardy his second shot went 35 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 3 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 4 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hardy's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 over for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 3 over for the round.