Nate Lashley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Lashley chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.