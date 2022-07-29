Morgan Hoffmann shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Morgan Hoffmann hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hoffmann's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hoffmann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to even for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hoffmann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Hoffmann hit his 75 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffmann to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Hoffmann chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.