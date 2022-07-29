Michael Thorbjornsen shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Thorbjornsen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thorbjornsen finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Thorbjornsen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Thorbjornsen to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Thorbjornsen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thorbjornsen to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Thorbjornsen's tee shot went 140 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Thorbjornsen got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thorbjornsen to 3 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Thorbjornsen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thorbjornsen to 2 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Thorbjornsen chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thorbjornsen to 1 over for the round.