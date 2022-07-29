Michael Thompson putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Michael Thompson got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Thompson's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.