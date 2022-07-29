Michael Gligic shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Michael Gligic hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Gligic had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gligic's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Gligic chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Gligic's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.