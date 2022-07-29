Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Max McGreevy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, McGreevy had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McGreevy's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, McGreevy's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.