Max Homa shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Homa chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Homa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Homa's 85 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.