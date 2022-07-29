Maverick McNealy putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 16th, Maverick McNealy's 172 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, McNealy's tee shot went 144 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, McNealy's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.