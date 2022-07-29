  • Maverick McNealy putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy cards birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.