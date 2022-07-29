Matthias Schwab finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthias Schwab hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Schwab's 86 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Schwab had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Schwab hit his 93 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Schwab hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Schwab to 3 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Schwab tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.