  • Matthias Schwab finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthias Schwab makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthias Schwab pours in birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthias Schwab makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.