Matt Wallace shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Wallace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Wallace got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wallace's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.