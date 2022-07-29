Matt Kuchar shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kuchar's tee shot went 245 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.