Martin Trainer shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Martin Trainer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Trainer hit a tee shot 241 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

Trainer got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 5 over for the round.