  • Mark Hubbard shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Hubbard holes his 216-yard tee shot for an ace on the par-3 11th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Mark Hubbard's surprising ace on No. 11 is the Shot of the Day

