Mark Hubbard shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Mark Hubbard's surprising ace on No. 11 is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Hubbard holes his 216-yard tee shot for an ace on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
