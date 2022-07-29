Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hughes had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

Hughes his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.