Luke List shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, List's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

List had a fantastic chip-in on the 233-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 242 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 35 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, List hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, List got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, List chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 2 under for the round.