Luke Guthrie shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Guthrie hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Guthrie finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Guthrie got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Guthrie to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Guthrie's 174 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Guthrie to even-par for the round.

At the 635-yard 13th hole par-5, Guthrie hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 7 and had a one-putt triple bogey. This moved Guthrie to 3 over for the day.

Guthrie tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Guthrie to 4 over for the round.