Luke Donald shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Luke Donald hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Donald chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

Donald his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Donald's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.