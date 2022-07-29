Lucas Glover shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Glover had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Glover's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Glover suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Glover's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.