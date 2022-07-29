-
-
Lucas Glover shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Lucas Glover attacks flagstick off tee to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Glover had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Glover's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Glover suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Glover's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.
-
-