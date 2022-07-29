  • Lee Hodges putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Hodges makes birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.