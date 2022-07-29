Lee Hodges putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day in 3rd at 12 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; and Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Lee Hodges chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hodges's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hodges had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 6 under for the round.