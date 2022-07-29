  • Kurt Kitayama finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Kurt Kitayama sinks a 36-foot birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.