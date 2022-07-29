-
Kurt Kitayama finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kurt Kitayama sinks a 36-foot birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kurt Kitayama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Kitayama's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
