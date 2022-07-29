Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Hickok had a fantastic chip-in on the 167-yard par-3 fifth. His tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.