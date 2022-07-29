KK Limbhasut putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

KK Limbhasut hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Limbhasut finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, KK Limbhasut reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved KK Limbhasut to 1 under for the round.

Limbhasut missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Limbhasut to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Limbhasut chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Limbhasut to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Limbhasut had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Limbhasut to 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Limbhasut reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Limbhasut at 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Limbhasut reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Limbhasut to 4 under for the round.