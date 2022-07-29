Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Aphibarnrat got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.