Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Tway's 77 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.