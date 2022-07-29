Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Streelman had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Streelman's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Streelman's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.