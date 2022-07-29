  • Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Streelman makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman buries 18-foot birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Streelman makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.