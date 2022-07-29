Kevin Kisner comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kevin Kisner hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kisner finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kevin Kisner's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kisner had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.