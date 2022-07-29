Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Chappell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Chappell got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Chappell's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.