Kelly Kraft shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 118th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Kraft got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kraft's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kraft's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.