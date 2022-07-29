Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Bradley's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bradley's 90 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Bradley's 88 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Bradley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 3 under for the round.