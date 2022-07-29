Justin Lower shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Justin Lower hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Lower hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Lower's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.