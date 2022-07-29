Joshua Creel finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joshua Creel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Creel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Creel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Creel's 88 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Creel to even for the round.