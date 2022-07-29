Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.