Joohyung Kim shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Joohyung Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 233-yard par-3 11th green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at even for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kim hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.