  • Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonathan Byrd makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jonathan Byrd sends in 15-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonathan Byrd makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.