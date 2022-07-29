Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jonathan Byrd hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Byrd had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Byrd chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Byrd's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.