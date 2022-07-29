John Huh shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, John Huh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Huh's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Huh had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Huh's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Huh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Huh hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.