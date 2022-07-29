Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Dahmen had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Dahmen's 77 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Dahmen's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.